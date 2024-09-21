76ers on SI Reacts to Joel Embiid’s Contract Extension
The basketball world knew it was coming. It was just a matter of time before Joel Embiid made his long-term commitment to the Philadelphia 76ers even longer.
This summer, Embiid became extension-eligible. As the 76ers’ front office made a handful of generous offers in free agency, they were ready to take care of one of their own once again.
On Friday, 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced that Embiid inked a multi-year deal. The seven-time All-Star took to social media to react to the extension himself.
“Philadelphia is home,” the big man wrote on Instagram. “I want to be here for the rest of my career. I love this community and everything you’ve given me and my family. There is a lot more work to do. You guys deserve a championship and I think we’re just getting started!”
Embiid is slated to make a reported $192 million across three seasons with his extension. Next year, Embiid is on pace to make over $50 million. From then on, he’ll see his salary increase up until 2029.
76ers on SI Reacts to Joel Embiid’s Big Extension
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
Let 76 Place Cook?
Beyond a busy free agency and a gold medal win for the recently-extended Embiid, the 76ers’ summer has been full of storylines surrounding the new arena situation.
As tenants at the Wells Fargo Center, the Sixers don’t plan to stick around past their current lease. They want to relocate to a brand new home of their own, and they’ve been trying to lock in a location for years now.
The Penn’s Landing project was a flop. The 76 Place plan for downtown has received a lot of pushback, leading the team to explore potential Plan Bs, even if it meant moving across the bridge.
After the New Jersey narrative took flight, the Sixers received support from Philadelphia’s Mayor. The downtown arena idea isn’t a lock to become a reality, but the organization is seeing positive progress.