Philadelphia 76ers Signing Considered to Have ‘Haunting’ Potential
The Philadelphia 76ers were ready to swing for the fences during the 2024 offseason. With league-leading cap space available to them, the front office prepared to star hunt with LA Clippers forward Paul George at the top of their list.
In pursuit of PG, the Sixers needed several factors to fall in their favor. They needed George to decline his player option, decide not to return to the Clippers, and get in a room to negotiate with the Sixers.
Done, done, and done.
By day two of free agency, the Sixers had a brand new seasoned All-Star added to the mix, joining the seven-time All-Star Joel Embiid and the one-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey.
All is well in Philadelphia, but one NBA writer suggests the investment could be “haunting” if the Sixers don’t go deep in the postseason in 2024.
Putting together a list of contracts that could leave teams regretful, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus tossed George’s name in the mix. As the Sixers are set to begin paying George a $43 million salary for next season and $211 in total over four years, they are taking a big risk with their books.
“When healthy, George is a tremendous shooter, scorer and defender,” Pincus wrote.
"But at 34, he showed signs of slowing down in L.A. with the Clippers last season (even as an All-Star), and his health record isn't the best (though not as bad as Leonard’s).”
Potential regret level? Seven out of ten, according to Pincus.
76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has never been one to shy away from fishing for the most notable star available. A few years after joining the Sixers’ front office in 2020, Morey dealt away a three-time All-Star, Ben Simmons, for the ten-time All-Star, James Harden.
It was a risky move at the time and one with high regret potential, too. But the deal needed to get done. It didn’t pan out the way the Sixers had hoped, but they moved on when they felt the time was right. Now, it’s on to the next.