Philadelphia 76ers Snap Losing Streak with Win Over Thunder

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- Things were beginning to get ugly for the Philadelphia 76ers. Two weeks ago, the team was on cloud nine as they defeated the NBA's top team, the Milwaukee Bucks, on Christmas day.

Then, they geared up for what was expected to be a tough road stretch. Four-straight away games against Orlando, Miami, Indiana, and Houston looked tough on paper. However, nobody anticipated a complete breakdown by a hot Sixers team.

Back to back one-point losses in Florida left the Sixers' locker room questioning each other's intensity last week. The team had a two-day break and an opportunity to bounce back against the Pacers, but the Sixers ended up throwing up a dud in Indiana as well.

Heading in Houston with an 0-3 record on the tough road trip was far from ideal, and going 0-4 almost felt inevitable. Sure enough, that's exactly what happened. Fortunately for the Sixers, they were scheduled to head home for a Monday night matchup.

As the Oklahoma City Thunder came to town, the Sixers had an opportunity to not only get revenge against them -- but they had the chance to get back in the win column as well. It wasn't the most entertaining matchup for Philly, but the 76ers got the job done.

With an impressive 120-113 showing, the Sixers once again proved they are able to formulate a solid win when the entire team is clicking. The motivating factor for the team was obviously the fact that Philly hasn't won since Christmas. But Sixers' point guard Ben Simmons makes it clear that winning in front of the home crowd was crucial.

"Nobody wants to lose," Simmons said following his 17-point effort. "I hate losing. In my head, I'm coming home to play in front of our fans, so I'm gonna give everything I got and do everything I can to get that win."

Simmons ended up being the Sixers' honorary bell-ringer on Monday night, according to his head coach, Brett Brown. As he put on a typically strong defensive performance, matched with a solid offensive effort, Simmons once again proved his value on the court for Philly. And fortunately, the rest of the team was feeling great too.

Can the Sixers sustain this kind of success to go on a win-streak moving forward? Don't hold your breath just yet. With a tough Boston Celtics team coming to town on Thursday, they are surely going to look to finally pick up a win against the Sixers after losing their first two matchups to them earlier in the season. Boston will offer a nice test for the Sixers this week to see if Philly can truly get back on track or not.