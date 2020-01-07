76ers
Top Stories
News

Philadelphia 76ers Snap Losing Streak with Win Over Thunder

Justin Grasso

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- Things were beginning to get ugly for the Philadelphia 76ers. Two weeks ago, the team was on cloud nine as they defeated the NBA's top team, the Milwaukee Bucks, on Christmas day.

Then, they geared up for what was expected to be a tough road stretch. Four-straight away games against Orlando, Miami, Indiana, and Houston looked tough on paper. However, nobody anticipated a complete breakdown by a hot Sixers team.

Back to back one-point losses in Florida left the Sixers' locker room questioning each other's intensity last week. The team had a two-day break and an opportunity to bounce back against the Pacers, but the Sixers ended up throwing up a dud in Indiana as well.

Heading in Houston with an 0-3 record on the tough road trip was far from ideal, and going 0-4 almost felt inevitable. Sure enough, that's exactly what happened. Fortunately for the Sixers, they were scheduled to head home for a Monday night matchup.

As the Oklahoma City Thunder came to town, the Sixers had an opportunity to not only get revenge against them -- but they had the chance to get back in the win column as well. It wasn't the most entertaining matchup for Philly, but the 76ers got the job done.

With an impressive 120-113 showing, the Sixers once again proved they are able to formulate a solid win when the entire team is clicking. The motivating factor for the team was obviously the fact that Philly hasn't won since Christmas. But Sixers' point guard Ben Simmons makes it clear that winning in front of the home crowd was crucial.

"Nobody wants to lose," Simmons said following his 17-point effort. "I hate losing. In my head, I'm coming home to play in front of our fans, so I'm gonna give everything I got and do everything I can to get that win."

Simmons ended up being the Sixers' honorary bell-ringer on Monday night, according to his head coach, Brett Brown. As he put on a typically strong defensive performance, matched with a solid offensive effort, Simmons once again proved his value on the court for Philly. And fortunately, the rest of the team was feeling great too.

Can the Sixers sustain this kind of success to go on a win-streak moving forward? Don't hold your breath just yet. With a tough Boston Celtics team coming to town on Thursday, they are surely going to look to finally pick up a win against the Sixers after losing their first two matchups to them earlier in the season. Boston will offer a nice test for the Sixers this week to see if Philly can truly get back on track or not.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brett Brown Takes Blame for Ben Simmons' Lack of Three-Point Shooting

Justin Grasso

As Sixers' point guard Ben Simmons continues to avoid shooting threes, his head coach Brett Brown decided to take some of the blame.

Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Have Interest in Wizards' Davis Bertans

Justin Grasso

Washington Wizards sharpshooter Davis Bertans is reportedly drawing interest from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Matisse Thybulle Reaches Re-Evaluation With No Return Set

Justin Grasso

76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle has reached his two week re-evaluation period and still doesn't have a timetable for return.

76ers Have Reported Interest in Knicks' Marcus Morris

Justin Grasso

Word around the NBA is that the Philadelphia 76ers have a potential interest in acquiring New York Knicks two-way forward, Marcus Morris.

Philadelphia 76ers: 3 Players Who Could Get Traded Very Soon

Justin Grasso

As the Philadelphia 76ers struggle as a team, it sure sounds like the front office could start turning its wheels on some deals in order to help make the team better.

Ben Simmons Responds to Sixers' Internal Criticism With Solid Play

Justin Grasso

With questions looming about his effort and accountability, Sixers' point guard Ben Simmons responded with a solid effort against the Houston Rockets.

Joel Embiid is Beginning to Lose His Spirit After Fourth-Straight Defeat

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is starting to feel defeated as the Sixers lost their fourth-straight matchup against the Houston Rockets.

Will Zhaire Smith Receive Minutes vs. Rockets on Friday?

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers have called up former first-round pick, Zhaire Smith, to travel with the team to face the Houston Rockets.

James Ennis Ruled Out vs. Rockets on Friday

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers reserve James Ennis did not travel with his team on Friday to face the Houston Rockets.

Al Horford's Experience Can Help Sixers Get Through Their Slump

Justin Grasso

The Sixers have been struggling as of late. But Al Horford's past experiences could help the team out moving forward.