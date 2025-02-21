All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Star Has Message for Lakers Rookie

Paul George offered some words of wisdom to Dalton Knecht.

Justin Grasso

Feb 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) warms up before a game against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Feb 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) warms up before a game against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
It’s been some time since the Los Angeles Lakers’ trade with the Charlotte Hornets fell through. Still, the situation is a hot topic in the NBA, as it’s created an awkward environment for everybody involved.

It took some time for LA’s first-round pick, Dalton Knecht, to get comfortable enough to suit up for the Lakers and play again. While the rookie might be in an awkward situation, Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George recently offered some wisdom on the scenario on ‘Podcast P.’

“You’re a rookie. Appreciate your blessings for what it is. You are playing for the most storied franchise in the NBA. Go out there and prove why you belong—why that was a bad decision. And to be honest, take it as a compliment. You played so well you had trade bait. There’s teams out there that want you.”

Plenty of players in the NBA get moved in deals just to make the money work. While Knecht was dealt away alongside Cam Reddish for Mark Williams and draft compensation, it was more about a major need for LA, and less about the Lakers not believing in Knecht’s development.

The 17th overall pick has shown flashes throughout the year, averaging nine points and three rebounds while knocking down 36 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

Even since returning to the Lakers, Knecht has been back in the rotation and earning an average of 15 minutes per game since suiting again. If the Lakers had him glued to the bench, it would be a different story. But as George suggested, there is an opportunity at hand for Knecht to make the most of the situation and show the Lakers they made a mistake.

