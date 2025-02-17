Philadelphia 76ers Star Links With Steph Curry at NBA All-Star Game
Although Jared McCain couldn’t represent the Philadelphia 76ers on the court at the NBA’s All-Star Weekend events in San Francisco, the rookie guard was in attendance to accept his honor of being named a Rising Star in the league.
McCain made the most out of the opportunity and hoped to link with Golden State Warriors star guard, Steph Curry.
It took some time before McCain “met” Curry, but the two linked up on the eve of the All-Star Tournament before Curry was named the All-Star MVP.
As McCain was working on making his dreams of getting to the NBA come true, the former Duke star took advice from Curry during his pre-draft process.
In a conversation with The Ringer, McCain revealed Curry’s words of encouragement.
“All he said was trust is work,” McCain revealed.
“That’s been a good mantra for me to just live by. At that point, it kind of came back to me. I was just like, I got to keep working. A lot of people I think tend to not work throughout the season because it’s hard on your body and you got to know emotionally and physically how you feel. I think pushing through that and being able to workout throughout the season made me a lot better, especially in that beginning part. But just trust in my work.”
McCain’s rookie season with the Sixers was short-lived. After 23 games, he was diagnosed with a knee injury that required surgery to repair. As a result, he was ruled out for the remainder of the season.
For what it’s worth, McCain was thriving during the first half of his first NBA season. After quickly garnering a full-time role, McCain was viewed as a Rookie of the Year favorite before he went down.
This season, McCain averaged 15 points on 38 percent shooting from three, along with two rebounds and three assists while seeing the court for roughly 26 minutes of action on a nightly basis.
