Philadelphia 76ers Stars Share Special Moment After Win vs Bulls
For just the second time this season, the Philadelphia 76ers had Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George in the lineup together. Led by this star trio, they were able to take down the Chicago Bulls for their fourth win in their last five games.
The Bulls managed to make things interesting down the stretch, but the Sixers held off their late-game surge en route to a 108-100 victory. At the start, all eyes were on Embiid in his return after weeks on the sidelines. However, it would be Maxey who stole the show with a career outing.
With the Sixers at full strength, Maxey got to balance being a scorer and facilitator against the Bulls. Not only did he dish out a career-high 14 assists, but he notched his first career triple-double as well. In all, Maxey ended the afternoon with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 14 assists.
While Maxey was doing his postgame interview with television, he shared a special moment with Embiid. When the former MVP found out this was his first triple-double, he jokingly welcomed him to the club of stars who have also achieved the impressive feat.
It's been an up-and-down run for Maxey thus far, as he's had to shoulder a massive offensive load and dealt with injury. However, performances like this show just how effective he can be when given the proper workload. With the attention Embiid and PG garner on the floor, Maxey was able to make the Bulls pay in a variety of ways.
Now slowly getting to full health, the Sixers are starting to dig themselves out of the hole they find themselves in. Their win over the Bulls moved them to 7-15 on the season. The Sixers now sit one-and-a-half games out of 10th place and four-and-a-half games out of sixth place.
An extended break in the schedule should give them time to rest and recouperate as they continue to build positive momentum. Maxey and company will be back in action on Friday to take on the Indiana Pacers.