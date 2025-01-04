All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Starter Facing Potential Absence vs Nets

The Philadelphia 76ers could be without Kelly Oubre against the Nets on Saturday.

Justin Grasso

Oct 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets Ziaire Williams (1) drives for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Oct 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets Ziaire Williams (1) drives for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kelly Oubre was fortunate to dodge early-season injuries through the first stretch of the 2024-2025 NBA season, but the injury bug has snuck up on him recently.

As the Philadelphia 76ers prepared for their New Year’s Day matchup against the Sacramento Kings, the team downgraded Oubre on the injury report as he dealt with a hand sprain.

The Sixers kept the door open for Oubre to continue his trend of being fully healthy throughout the year, but his playing status took a negative turn. Oubre ended up missing the action. The Sixers struggled with a shorthanded lineup, losing by six points and snapping their four-game win streak.

When the Sixers visited the Golden State Warriors the following night, there wasn’t a chance for Oubre to reunite with one of his former teams once again. The Sixers didn’t waste any time making a call on Oubre’s status in the Bay. He was ruled out on the initial injury report.

Saturday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets will be a chance for Oubre to return, but the Sixers certainly aren’t banking on it. When they released their injury report on Friday night, Oubre was listed as doubtful to play. The door is open, but the chances of him getting another game off are higher.

An absence on Saturday could be his third in a row. Before missing his first set of action on Wednesday, Oubre appeared in 30 games, collecting 27 starts. He was shooting 46 percent from the field and 29 percent from three on 4.3 attempts per game.

The veteran forward is posting averages of 13 points, six rebounds, and two assists this season.

The Sixers and the Nets are set to tip at 6 PM ET.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News