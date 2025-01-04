Philadelphia 76ers Starter Facing Potential Absence vs Nets
Kelly Oubre was fortunate to dodge early-season injuries through the first stretch of the 2024-2025 NBA season, but the injury bug has snuck up on him recently.
As the Philadelphia 76ers prepared for their New Year’s Day matchup against the Sacramento Kings, the team downgraded Oubre on the injury report as he dealt with a hand sprain.
The Sixers kept the door open for Oubre to continue his trend of being fully healthy throughout the year, but his playing status took a negative turn. Oubre ended up missing the action. The Sixers struggled with a shorthanded lineup, losing by six points and snapping their four-game win streak.
When the Sixers visited the Golden State Warriors the following night, there wasn’t a chance for Oubre to reunite with one of his former teams once again. The Sixers didn’t waste any time making a call on Oubre’s status in the Bay. He was ruled out on the initial injury report.
Saturday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets will be a chance for Oubre to return, but the Sixers certainly aren’t banking on it. When they released their injury report on Friday night, Oubre was listed as doubtful to play. The door is open, but the chances of him getting another game off are higher.
An absence on Saturday could be his third in a row. Before missing his first set of action on Wednesday, Oubre appeared in 30 games, collecting 27 starts. He was shooting 46 percent from the field and 29 percent from three on 4.3 attempts per game.
The veteran forward is posting averages of 13 points, six rebounds, and two assists this season.
The Sixers and the Nets are set to tip at 6 PM ET.