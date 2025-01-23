Philadelphia 76ers Stuck in Draft Pick Gamble With OKC Thunder
Currently sitting outside of the playoff picture, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in a tough position. There's still time for them to climb the standings and secure a spot in the play-in, but they'll need to survive their current tough stretch of the schedule. On the other hand, given how things have played out thus far, many have called for the Sixers to tank the rest of the season.
Throwing in the towel would mean giving up on a year of their big three at it's peak, but give them to chance to add a dynamic young player. The other major factor in this debate is that the Sixers don't fully own their first-round in the 2025 NBA draft. If the pick falls outside of the top six, it will convey to the OKC Thunder.
In some cases, teams have worked out trades to adjust or remove the protections on future picks. However, the Sixers are not in a position to do so. Due to deals involving other picks down the line, they are unable to fully regain their pick in this year's draft.
This is far from the position the Sixers wanted to find themselves in this season, but is the reality. While many have implored them to tank, it could end up being a risky move that backfires on them in a big way.
Looking around the league, there is not a guaranteed chance the Sixers get their pick in the top six. The 2025 class is projected to have multiple high-level prospects, resulting in a major race to the bottom.
Other teams in the mix to secure a top-six pick include the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans, and Portland Trail Blazers. If the Sixers want any chance at the pick, they'd need to somehow underperform the majority of these squads the rest of the way.
Seeing that chances of landing the picks are minimal, the Sixers might be better off finding a way sneak into the playoffs. The last thing they'd want to do is gift another contender in the Thunder a touted prospect.