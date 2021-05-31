Is Time Running Out For Shake Milton?

Doc Rivers hinted at using a deep playoff rotation for weeks leading up to the playoffs. Through three games in the first round, he has stuck to his word. Rivers has even rolled out the all-bench lineup in the playoffs despite its inconsistency.

Going essentially 11 players deep isn't typical for the postseason, but it's something you can get away with in the first round. It hasn't affected the Sixers as they have a vice grip on their series with the Wizards.

The rotation is likely to shrink when the Sixers advance to the next round, raising speculation that the first round is a final try-out period for when minutes become harder to come by.

While some players have shined off the bench in the postseason, one has continually struggled. After bursting on the scene last season, Shake Milton has greatly struggled against the Wizards.

There were high hopes for Milton heading into this season. After seeing how many Sixth Man of the Year winners Rivers produced in LA, many hoped Milton could be the next.

That has not been the case. Milton has had an up and down season, partially due to injuries. Now in the playoffs, he continues to look like a shell of the young player that came alive for the Sixers down the stretch last season.

The 24-year-old guard is only averaging three points per game and doing it on 16.7% shooting from the floor. This is a steep drop-off from his numbers against Boston in the playoffs during the bubble.

Milton has had issues taking care of the ball as well. He has committed more turnovers in 34 minutes against Washington (7) than in 126 minutes against Boston last year (6).

As this series against the Wizards slowly reaches its end, one has to speculate if time is running out for Milton. When the rotations begin to shrink, he might find himself on the outside looking in.

Multiple players have spoken up about helping Milton through his current cold spell. "It just takes one game to find a good rhythm and be able to flow off that. That's my advice to him," said Tobias Harris after game three.

Game 4 might be Milton's last chance to show he can break out of this slump. If he doesn't muster any signs of life, Rivers will have a serious decision to make going forward.

