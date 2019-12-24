Tobias Harris is Excited for First Christmas Day Matchup

Christmas day is always exciting for the NBA world. Despite it being the holidays, the league always gifts fans from all over with a solid slate of games to enjoy during their holiday festivities. Although not everybody celebrates Christmas, NBA fans from all over can still get excited for the all-day event involving basketball.

For the last few seasons, the Philadelphia 76ers have made the cut on Christmas. Typically, the NBA chooses multiple intriguing matchups in order to make the lineup special. As of late, the Sixers have had high interest from viewers, considering they are one of the Eastern Conference's best squads.

This season is no different. When the 2019-2020 schedule came out, we found out the Philadelphia 76ers would play against the Milwaukee Bucks this season. A matchup on Christmas has been the norm -- but this year is slightly different.

Rather than hitting the road for the holiday, the Sixers managed to get a home game on Christmas! Typically, the Wells Fargo Center is booked up with other events, but this season, the 76ers were fortunate enough to get an open afternoon slot so they could host an Eastern Conference powerhouse in the Bucks.

As expected, the 76ers are excited about their matchup. However, one of their starters might have a little more excitement than others this season. As we know, a number of the Sixers' roster has had the opportunity to perform in a Christmas day matchup.

But one of their prominent stars hasn't been fortunate enough to have that opportunity. Sixers' star forward Tobias Harris has spent time on a handful of teams throughout his career, but his former organizations haven't had the same juice as the Sixers do. Therefore, the max superstar is especially excited about his moment on Wednesday.

"I ain't been on that many top teams to be on Christmas that much," Harris said, following the win over the Pistons on Monday night. "But I'm on Christmas this year," he says with a happy grin. "I think it's very cool. Growing up, as a kid watching NBA games on Christmas -- to be in the moment where I'm going to be playing on Christmas with my teammates, I think it's a blessing."

Harris and the Sixers will get the second matchup of the afternoon on Wednesday, with a 2:30 pm tip-off, eastern time. That will mark the first match of the season between Philly and Milwaukee.