Tobias Harris Questionable vs. Heat on Saturday

After Friday night's underwhelming performance against the Orlando Magic, the Philadelphia 76ers will look to bounce back against the Miami Heat. Despite having a healthy lineup, the Sixers still struggled against a lesser opponent as they took a disappointing loss to begin their tough road stretch.

On Saturday, the Sixers will pick the action right back up for an eight o'clock tip-off down in South Beach against the Miami Heat. This time around, though, the Sixers may not have all hands on deck in the lineup.

According to NBA Sports Philadelphia's Serena Winters, Sixers' starting forward Tobias Harris is listed as questionable for Saturday night's game against the Heat. Apparently, the thriving forward is dealing with some right hip soreness, which could force him to miss the third matchup with the Heat this year.

As of late, Harris has been living up to the Sixers' front office expectations from when they signed him back in the summertime. During the month of December, Harris is averaging 22 points-per-game, shooting just under 50-percent from the field.

Considering he's been available all throughout the year, the Sixers haven't been tested without Harris in the lineup. Since he has been a key contributor on their offense, a Harris-less lineup would be less than ideal for the 76ers against the Heat on Saturday.

The last time these two teams met, the Heat entered South Philly with revenge on their minds from their first meeting. Miami ended up winning by a four-point margin.

Despite losing as a team, Harris helped keep the Sixers in it, as he checked in for 39 minutes, draining 20 points. If the veteran forward cannot get cleared to play on Saturday, that will be a significant loss for the Sixers, as they will likely be forced to replace him with underperforming veteran forward, Mike Scott.