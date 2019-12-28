76ers
Top Stories
News

Tobias Harris Questionable vs. Heat on Saturday

Justin Grasso

After Friday night's underwhelming performance against the Orlando Magic, the Philadelphia 76ers will look to bounce back against the Miami Heat. Despite having a healthy lineup, the Sixers still struggled against a lesser opponent as they took a disappointing loss to begin their tough road stretch.

On Saturday, the Sixers will pick the action right back up for an eight o'clock tip-off down in South Beach against the Miami Heat. This time around, though, the Sixers may not have all hands on deck in the lineup.

According to NBA Sports Philadelphia's Serena Winters, Sixers' starting forward Tobias Harris is listed as questionable for Saturday night's game against the Heat. Apparently, the thriving forward is dealing with some right hip soreness, which could force him to miss the third matchup with the Heat this year.

As of late, Harris has been living up to the Sixers' front office expectations from when they signed him back in the summertime. During the month of December, Harris is averaging 22 points-per-game, shooting just under 50-percent from the field.

Considering he's been available all throughout the year, the Sixers haven't been tested without Harris in the lineup. Since he has been a key contributor on their offense, a Harris-less lineup would be less than ideal for the 76ers against the Heat on Saturday.

The last time these two teams met, the Heat entered South Philly with revenge on their minds from their first meeting. Miami ended up winning by a four-point margin.

Despite losing as a team, Harris helped keep the Sixers in it, as he checked in for 39 minutes, draining 20 points. If the veteran forward cannot get cleared to play on Saturday, that will be a significant loss for the Sixers, as they will likely be forced to replace him with underperforming veteran forward, Mike Scott.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frustrated Tobias Harris Airs Out 76ers' Lack of Effort vs. Magic

Justin Grasso

After a disappointing loss against the Magic, 76ers forward Tobias Harris admits his team was not giving a maximum effort.

76ers Follow Up Monster Win With a Dud Against Magic

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers struggled against the Orlando Magic just days after taking down the NBA's top team.

Markelle Fultz Excited to Play Against Joel Embiid

Justin Grasso

Former Philadelphia 76ers first pick, Markelle Fultz expressed his excitement in playing Joel Embiid for the first time.

Sixers' Rookie Matisse Thybulle Slowly Easing His Way Back In

Justin Grasso

Sixers' rookie Matisse Thybulle has been getting back to the basics as he works to return from an injury.

Joel Embiid Is Taking a Conservative Approach This Season

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid recently detailed the reason behind why he picks and chooses when to dominate.

76ers Seem Less Likely to Make Big Splash in Trade Market in 2019

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers front office isn't afraid to make deals. However, they don't seem as eager to make trades in 2019.

First Christmas Game for Harris, Richardson Lived up to Hype

Justin Grasso

76ers starters Tobias Harris and Josh Richardson played in their first NBA Christmas game on Wednesday, and it all lived up to the hype.

Was the 76ers Win Over the Bucks the Best Victory This Season?

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers took down the NBA's top dog, Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas. Was this the best performance for Philly this season?

76ers Take Down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Christmas Day

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers dominated on their home court against MVP favorite Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

76ers' Brett Brown Analyzes 'NBA Royalty' Milwaukee Bucks

Justin Grasso

76ers head coach Brett Brown breaks down what he hopes to learn in Christmas Day matchup against the Bucks.