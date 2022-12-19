Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Preview

Following a thrilling victory on Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers look to stay hot as they take on the Toronto Raptors.

The Philadelphia 76ers look to continue their climb in the Eastern Conference standings as they take on their division rivals, the Toronto Raptors.

In their last time out, the Sixers took down an undermanned Golden State Warriors, beating the Western Conference side, 118-106.

Joel Embiid and James Harden led fueled the second-half comeback, combing for 28 points over the final two quarters. Embiid's 34-point night extended his 30+ point game streak which is almost all but a guarantee at this point, as the Sixers' big man is starting to hit his stride.

Their win against Golden State on Friday saw the Sixers climb to a record of 16-12, which places them firmly in the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference Standings.

Doc Rivers will have two injuries to mull over as Tyrese Maxey and Furkan Korkmaz will sit out of Monday night's match, with this being the Turkish sharpshooter's second game out in a row as he is dealing with a non-COVID-related illness.

On the other side of the ticket sits the Toronto Raptors, who have given Philadelphia previously in the season. In their first meeting of the season, the Canadian side upset the Sixers 119-109.

However, they haven't had that same success as of late, as the Raptors have dropped their previous five games, with their most recent being a 110-126 loss to the Warriors.

Their loss came at the hands of a masterclass by Jordan Poole, who ended the night with a career-high 43 points on 14-23 shooting.

Nick Nurse could have up to four players out on Monday, with Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby being listed as questionable, while Otto Porter Jr. and Precious Achiuwa continue to sit out sidelined with injuries.

Declan Harris contributes to All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @DecIanH.

