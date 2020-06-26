All76ers
Philadelphia 76ers' Travel Date to Orlando for NBA's Restart is set

Justin Grasso

The NBA has decided that a late July restart date of the 2019-2020 season is possible. And on July 9th, the Philadelphia 76ers will travel to Orlando, Florida, to ramp up basketball activities for training camp 2.0, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The league's Board of Governors approved Adam Silver and the NBA's proposal to return to action a few weeks back. While all 30 teams won't make an appearance in the NBA's bubble city this summer, 29 organizations voted 'yes' on the proposal to allow 22 teams to travel and compete in a safe and fan-less environment.

While the situation isn't exactly ideal for the NBA playoffs, the league didn't have much of a choice. After suspending the season back on March 11th due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S., it was unclear if the Sixers were even going to have the opportunity to see the rest of this season play out.

Fortunately, Adam Silver and the NBA are finding ways to make it happen. So this week, all teams will have players, coaches, and traveling staffers partake in COVID-19 tests before everybody goes to the bubble in the next couple of weeks. 

Once teams arrive in Orlando, they will have the opportunity to begin training camp and participate in a couple of scrimmages before the final eight games of the regular season start. Once the regular season concludes, eight teams from each Conference will compete in the postseason as usual with a standard playoff bracket.

