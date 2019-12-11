Philadelphia 76ers: Undefeated at home feels good, but it's not enough

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- The term 'home court advantage' does not apply everywhere in the NBA. Just because a team is playing in their own arena in front of their own cheering fans doesn't exactly guarantee much of an advantage all the time.

Fortunately for the Philadelphia 76ers, they don't really fall under that category. This season, home-court advantage in Philly is undoubtedly real. With 13 total home games in the books, the Sixers have kept up with a flawless record of 13-0 through December 10th.

Are the Sixers happy about being undefeated at home? You bet! But to say that they are entirely satisfied with the undefeated at home factor would be stretching the truth. There's still tons of work to do for the 76ers, and winning at home isn't solving all of their problems.

For starters, the Sixers continue to struggle with closing out games without a scare. A comfortable lead, at home or on the road, means nothing for this team at any moment of the game. We saw it first-hand on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors as the Sixers literally almost spoiled head coach Brett Brown's entire weekend.

Then on Tuesday night against the Denver Nuggets, the Sixers' sloppy second-half performance came out to play once again as they kept the opposition in the picture, taking the game down to the wire.

Nobody can pretend the Sixers are literally flawless at home, despite the record. They will take the wins without complaints, but as Brett Brown put it following the game on Tuesday night, the 13-0 home record doesn't come with "overconfidence."

"I just see all the areas we can get better in," Brown said following the win over the Nuggets. "To truly feel the way that I feel and be undefeated with 13 wins at home is good, I suppose. It's a great place to play and we have a fantastic crowd."

Sixers' star forward Tobias Harris credits the crowd energy for helping the team out. With help from the fans, the Sixers feel they have "really good focus" while performing in South Philly.

Now that they realize the focus and energy can help them will out a win no matter what, the next step is to limit themselves from ending up in such situations where they have to make critical stops late in the game to crank out the win -- especially on the road.

As an NBA team with 57 games left on the schedule, the Sixers are most definitely entitled to losses. So if, and when they drop certain games, there shouldn't be an overreaction if it's not warranted. However, leaving meat on the bone and losing games they absolutely should win on the road could get frustrating if the Sixers keep making the same mistakes.

Now that Coach Brown has a good sample size of the Sixers' strengths and weaknesses, they will look to clean up their simple mistakes moving forward so they can continue to build confidence as a team in 2019-2020.