Philadelphia 76ers’ Update on Joel Embiid Before Absence vs Suns
Monday night marked another absence for Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. As the Sixers prepared for the matchup with the Phoenix Suns, the team kept up with the trend of listing Joel Embiid as questionable for the action.
Lately, Embiid has been on the court for the 76ers if he hasn’t been ruled out right out of the gate. The trend was broken on Monday. Right as Nick Nurse was set to address reporters hours before Monday’s game tipped off, the Sixers ruled out Embiid for the night.
Considering Embiid has missed action due to four different reasons throughout the year, the reason behind his absence against the Suns created some curiosity. However, Nick Nurse confirmed that the latest setback is the reason why Embiid did not get the nod to play on Monday.
“It’s day-to-day. He hurt [his foot] a couple of games ago, and it’s been trying to get him back in there, but not good enough to go today, but it’s nothing major,” the head coach told reporters/
On Christmas Day, Joel Embiid suffered a sprained foot as he prepared for the matchup against the Boston Celtics. The star center still took on the Celtics with a 31-minute shift. He played in the following two games before sitting out against the Sacramento Kings on January 1.
Leading up to Monday’s action, Embiid played in the last two games against the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets. He notched 28 points in each of the two games. He registered double-doubles in both matchups.
Unfortunately, Embiid’s absence on Monday couldn’t be overcome. The Sixers dropped another outing without their star big man, losing to the Suns 109-99.
The Sixers return to the court on Wednesday to host the Washington Wizards. Embiid’s status for that game is currently unclear.
More 76ers on SI
Warriors’ Draymond Green Shares Encouraging Message for Joel Embiid
8-Time NBA All-Star's Interesting Statement on 76ers' Joel Embiid
NBA Star Paul George Speaks on State of Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers NBA G League Star Makes History