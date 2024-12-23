Philadelphia 76ers Veteran Earns Credit for Recent Upswing
The opening to the season hasn't been ideal for Kelly Oubre Jr, as he has struggled to live up to the standards that he set during his first season with the Philadelphia 76ers.
In the opening month, Oubre struggled from the field, managing to average 12 points on 43 percent from the field while also securing five rebounds per game. While these numbers aren't horrendous, they weren't helping the team either, with the 29-year-old having a plus-minus of minus-6.1 during this stint.
These struggles persisted until the start of December, which was when a switch changed in Oubre's productivity in all facets. When it comes to the offensive end, Oubre is averaging 15 points on an efficient 57 percent shooting while also dishing out two assists per game.
One area that has seen an uptick is his defensive rebounds, with the Sixers guard averaging five per game, which included two nights of nine defensive boards against the Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers respectively.
Following the Sixers' win against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, Nick Nurse talked about Oubre's recent spell explaining that some of it can be attributed to his placement on the court.
"The decision making, I think he's getting it to places that are good places,” said Nurse, “he's getting it to more front of the rim type things, maybe not right in front of the rim, but places that he's on balance, springing up, getting clearance on those shots that he's driving on..."
While his basketball IQ received praise from Nurse, another area that the Sixers’ head coach pointed out was his preparedness to receive the ball.
"He looks like he's ready to shoot when the ball on the three point line comes out to him, he's already into his motion when it hits his hands and that's a good sign that his hands, his feet, and his head are all ready to go,” explained Nurse.