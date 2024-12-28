All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Veteran Gets Injury Update vs Jazz

Could the Philadelphia 76ers get Andre Drummond back on Saturday against the Jazz?

Justin Grasso

Dec 21, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (5) goes for a rebound against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
All season long, the Philadelphia 76ers have struggled with health. While they’ve been better in that department lately, they still have some notable names popping up on the injury report. The veteran center Andre Drummond landed on the report after a short shift against the San Antonio Spurs earlier this week.

December 23 was a tough outing for Drummond. After getting ejected and then sent back into the game after it was reversed, Drummond’s night still ended prematurely as he suffered a setback. The Sixers noted he was dealing with a toe injury and wouldn’t return to the game.

Drummond went back to the locker room after appearing on the court for fewer than seven minutes.

When the Sixers approached the Christmas Day matchup against the Boston Celtics, the Sixers had Drummond on the injury report listed as questionable. Unfortunately, the big man was ruled out for the first time since early December.

The Sixers hoped that Drummond’s absence was just a one-game scenario in this case. Heading into their Saturday night matchup against the Utah Jazz, the Sixers initially upgraded Drummond to probable. However, he was downgraded once again on Saturday afternoon.

This season, Drummond has been in and out of the starting lineup for Philadelphia. With Joel Embiid dealing with setbacks all season long, Drummond started in 14 of the 24 matchups he played this year.

The veteran big man has averaged seven points per game while coming down with eight rebounds. He’s making 50 percent of his shots from the field and draining 57 percent of his free throws.

The Sixers and the Jazz will tip off at 9:30 PM ET.

