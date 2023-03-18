Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Blog & Updates

Coming off of a dominant win on the road against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are back on the court once again on Saturday to take on the Indiana Pacers.

This season, the Sixers have put together an impressive win streak over Indiana. In their first outing back in October, the Sixers defeated the Pacers 120-106. Months later, when the Pacers returned to South Philly, they forced overtime but couldn’t finish the job successfully.

Then nearly two weeks ago, the Sixers arrived in Indiana to engage in a high-scoring shootout, which resulted in a 147-143 win for Philadelphia. With that victory, the Sixers improved their win streak over the Pacers to five in a row.

On Saturday night, they’ll have an opportunity to make it a season sweep over Indiana as they look to collect their eighth-straight win.

Follow below for live in-game updates and analysis from All76ers’ Justin Grasso.

FINAL: Sixers defeat Pacers 141-121 | NEXT UP: Chicago Bulls

More: Live Scores | Schedule | Roster | Stats | 76ers News

MORE SIXERS NEWS

Dominating In Charlotte: The Sixers took care of business with ease on Friday night in their matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Joel Embiid had another dominant two-way performance, while James Harden collected another triple-double to his long list of career accomplishments. READ MORE

What’s Going On With Jalen?: Sixers reserve Jalen McDaniels has missed the team’s last two games with a hip injury. Although the Sixers didn’t believe McDaniels’ setback was serious initially, his absence as of late has been concerning. On Friday, McDaniels addressed the state of his setback. READ MORE

Out The Slump?: Lately, Sixers forward Tobias Harris has been struggling with his shooting. Going into Friday’s game, the veteran forward was in a bit of a slump. After getting it going early in Charlotte, Harris was able to put together a stellar performance in the blowout win. He addressed what’s helped him find success despite being in a bit of a rut lately. READ MORE