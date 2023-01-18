Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Preview

After a nail-biting win on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Los Angeles Clippers.

On Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers started their west coast road trip with a riveting, 113-112, win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The two sides went blow for blow throughout the match, with the game's largest lead belonging to the Sixers' eight-point lead.

The game's biggest play came in the final seconds as Russell Westbrook took the ball into the paint, making it past Joel Embiid, who had a handle on the former MVP's arm, and tried to lay it in before Georges Niang blocked the attempt, ending the game.

The Sixers had no shortage of offense despite the close score line with Joel Embiid recording his fifth straight 30-plus point game, with the streak extending back to Jan. 2. James Harden put up 24 points on 4/7 shooting from deep while also dishing out 13 assists to his teammates.

For the Lakers, they had two primary scoring options, Lebron James and Westbrook, with the two combining for 55 of the Lakers' 112 points.

Doc Rivers doesn't have any injuries to plan his team around for the match against his former team, who he spent seven seasons with.

The Clippers come into the match off of a 121-100 win over the Houston Rockets. Kawhi Leonard and Terence Mann both ended the affair with 30 and 31 points respectively.

Ty Lue will be without John Wall, Luke Kennard, and potentially Paul George, who is listed as questionable with a sore right-hamstring.

