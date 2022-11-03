On Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that James Harden is expected to miss up to a month due to a right foot tendon injury.

Harden was off to a strong start this season, averaging 22 points per game, alongside 10 assists with seven rebounds.

With that much of Philadelphia's offense running through The Beard, someone will need to step up, but who?

An obvious answer would be to start to run the ball through Joel Embiid, who has been out with a non-COVID-related illness.

Despite putting up big performances against the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs, Embiid's start to the season has been a little slow, with opposing teams double-teaming him, which leaves him with no other option but to pass it out, an area where Harden's absence will be felt.

The first candidate is already making more than an impact in Philadelphia's system, with Tyrese Maxey continuing to be a breakout star.

So far this season, Maxey is currently averaging 24 points per game, which is the second highest on the team, only trailing Embiid.

If last season wasn't proof enough, the third-year guard is more than willing to step up to the occasion for long periods of time when needed.

Without Harden on the court, Doc Rivers could start running the ball through a Maxey-Embiid style system, but there are other options for who could accompany Maxey in the Sixers' backcourt.

De'Anthony Melton may be the most realistic option for who could fill Harden's slot in the lineup while not taking his role. One of the most significant indicators for this would be Rivers' confidence in the former-USC guard, starting him in two games already.

Granted, in these starts, Harden was still a feature in the lineup, but Melton has shown that he is capable of scoring the buckets that are needed of him.

His performance against the Toronto Raptors saw Melton drop a very Harden-Esque scoreline, shooting 6-15 for 16 points while snagging six assists and five rebounds.

Starting isn't anything new for Melton either, having started more than 30 games in his rookie season with the Phoenix Suns and 15 last season with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The only catch with Melton is his status, with the guard sitting out of Wednesday's match with the Wizards due to lower-back stiffness.

On the other hand is Shake Milton, who could see this opportunity as his last chance to make a spot on the 76ers roster next year, with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Milton's impact on the first few weeks of the season has been low, averaging an average of nine minutes per game, scoring 2.6 points per game in that time period.

When all was said and done last season when starting, Milton averaged 16 points, five assists, and four assists per game, so he's more than ready to show up for the occasion.

Milton's experience may be enough to see him split the time with Melton, but history would show that this may not be the case.

Since taking the reins from Brett Brown in October 2020, Milton hasn't seen too much time in the starting lineup, having had to share the spot with Seth Curry, George Hill, and Maxey, amongst others.

This is in stark comparison to when the 2019-20 season, where the then-second-year player started 24 out of the 40 games due in part to Josh Richardson being sidelined with injuries at separate points throughout the season.

Declan Harris contributes to All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel.

