Philadelphia 76ers: Who is Going to Fire This Team up?

Justin Grasso

Last season when the Philadelphia 76ers needed some added motivation in the first round of the playoffs, Brett Brown got more animated than usual in the locker room at halftime during Game 2 in the series against the Brooklyn Nets. Former 76ers star Jimmy Butler mentioned how shocked he was at the time -- but also said how much he loved it because the Sixers would rally to defeat the Nets in the second half 145-123 after losing their first game.

During the first series in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, the Sixers were in a similar position. After a close fight in Game 1, the 76ers fell to the Boston Celtics. Heading into halftime during Game 2 on Wednesday night, the Sixers trailed after a strong start to the game. There was hope the Sixers would come out swinging in the second half and put up a fight, but they didn't. Instead, the Sixers looked defeated early on.

Now, with their backs against the wall, is anybody going to step up and fire up the troops heading into Game 3 on Friday? Based on Brett Brown's pre-practice media availability on Thursday, it doesn't sound like anybody is showing enough fire or frustration within the locker to truly pump the team up heading into Game 3.

"There is nobody in that locker room that is a kick a chair, swing a towel, flip a desk type of guy," Brown said on Thursday. "That's not a bad thing; we're all wired differently." Obviously, a player who may kick chairs, swing towels, and flip stuff often might be viewed as excessive and detrimental to the locker room, but when the season's on the line, sometimes something has to change.

But it sounds like the Sixers will take a less firey approach, and will instead lean on players such as Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Al Horford to lead in their own ways. "I think it's going to come from different voices," Brown explained. "Joel's gotta have his way where he can make the point and reinforce the point I just said."

"Lots of times with Joel, it comes from one poor performance," Brown continued. "Al Horford has the ability and willingness in the locker room to share a story of his 12 years in the NBA Playoffs. Tobias Harris, who is like the emerging voice, whether it's talking about racial injustice, or talking about we've gotta do better on defense, whatever it is, he's really emerging into that type of role."

Based on what we've seen and heard from select Sixers and the head coach over the last 24 hours -- they aren't defeated or giving up just yet. However, nobody seems angry either, and that could have a negative effect on the way the Sixers approach Game 3 against the red-hot Boston Celtics on Friday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

