Philadelphia 76ers Will Roll Without Joel Embiid vs. Pacers

The struggles on the road continue on Tuesday for the Philadelphia 76ers. On Friday, the Sixers flew down to Florida to begin a tough four-game stretch away from their South Philly home. With back to back games against Orlando and Miami, the Sixers fell short in both matchups, losing by one point in each.

On New Year's Eve, the Sixers look to bounce back with an afternoon match against the Indiana Pacers. Unfortunately, the team won't be fully healthy. Earlier, it became clear that the Sixers were likely to have their entire starting lineup fully healthy against the Pacers.

As Sixers' point guard Ben Simmons was the only previously healthy participant to miss Monday's shootaround in Miami, it seemed he was the only one in danger of missing Tuesday afternoon's game with a sickness.

By the time the late-night NBA injury report came out though, Simmons wasn't listed. Therefore, making him available to play against Indiana. For a moment, it seemed like the Sixers would have their entire starting lineup healthy this time for their game against the Pacers, but that officially won't be the case.

Sixers' starting center Joel Embiid will miss his seventh game of the year on Tuesday due to soreness in his knee. At this point in his career, Embiid is bound to miss a good chunk of games throughout the season. And the fact that his injury has to do with his knee is hardly shocking at this point as well.

As of late, Embiid has played a lot for the Sixers -- even being included in back to back matchups. But missing seven games before January approaches still isn't an ideal scenario. Without Embiid on the floor, Al Horford will likely shift to center, and Mike Scott will probably get his fifth start on Tuesday.