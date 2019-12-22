PHILADELPHIA, PA -- A three-game slump for the Philadelphia 76ers killed the vibe in the locker room a bit as of late. Their first loss last Sunday in Brooklyn felt like a fluke for the red-hot Sixers. They had an opportunity to prove that fluke theory correct by remaining unbeaten at home against the Miami Heat, but the Sixers failed.

After losing at the Wells Fargo Center for the first time this season, Philly didn't precisely know how to bounce back right away. Therefore, they allowed the Dallas Mavericks to waltz into South Philly and make it two home losses in a row for the Sixers.

After that matchup, the team seemed defeated. They admitted that things just weren't clicking, and even their most prominent superstar, Joel Embiid mentioned the team was playing scared as they struggled against the zone defense.

Although the Sixers were still a solid 20-10 heading into the Saturday night showdown with the Washington Wizards, the team knew they had to win big to prove a point. Fortunately, the Sixers controlled the game and defeated Washington with a final score of 125-108.

You would think since the Sixers are typically involved in close matchups towards the end of the game, the team would be satisfied with a 17-point win margin. However, that didn't feel like the case on Saturday night following the matchup.

The 76ers were satisfied with the win, as always -- but they didn't seem satisfied enough, as there were still tons of evident flaws in their game and effort on both sides of the ball. Sixers' starting guard Josh Richardson believed the defensive effort was "a little better," but their step in the right direction was only "baby steps."

On the offensive side of the ball, Richardson felt the Sixers were more aggressive. "We were trusting ourselves," the veteran stated. "I don't think we were second-guessing like we were the last couple of games. The ball was popping, we were screening bodies, and we were making it tough on them."

Richardson's fellow starting guard, Ben Simmons, saw the same strengths and weaknesses in the Sixers' game on Saturday. Regarding the offensive performance, Simmons mentioned the team did a lot better "just moving the ball." On defense, however, he believes the Sixers took their foot off the gas.

Heading into the half, the Sixers had a 12-point lead over the Wizards and looked in complete control of the game. After being outscored in the third quarter though, Philly looked like they were headed towards a similar road as the Wizards remained within single-digits reach of the 76ers going into the fourth quarter.

Philly must've felt the urgency as they exploded for a season-high of 37-points in the fourth quarter on Saturday. You can always say "better late than never" in terms of turning up the intensity on an opponent, but that still wasn't satisfying enough for the team who is still searching for its true identity.

Perhaps, the Sixers will know who they are within the next few games. After all, their head coach Brett Brown mentioned early on in the year that the team wouldn't honestly know itself until after Christmas. Well, with the 25th of December just a few days away, the Sixers have to get out of their mini-slump in order to stay on track for the season.