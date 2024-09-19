All 76ers

Eagles Legend Reveals Honest Take on Sixers' Arena Situation

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce recently spoke about the 76ers' arena situation.

Justin Grasso

May 5, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce encourages the crowd before ringing the bell against the Boston Celtics before game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
May 5, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce encourages the crowd before ringing the bell against the Boston Celtics before game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia 76ers’ new arena plans are moving in a positive direction for the team.

After facing backlash for their efforts to move the team to a brand new arena downtown, separating themselves from the South Philly Complex, the Sixers received support from Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker on Wednesday.

Some support the idea—some don’t.

You can count former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce as somebody who prefers the Sixers to stay in South Philly. At the same time, Kelce seems to believe the arena will grow to become beloved over time.

On a morning segment with 94WIP, the Eagles legend revealed his honest take on the arena situation.

“I would prefer it stays in South Philly, unquestionably,” said Kelce. “I’ll say this: When it does get built in Center City, and all of these people are displaced, at the end of the day, people are probably going to love it. In 10 years, all this is going to be different, and we're probably going to be really happy that there's this beautiful complex that was developed down there, and it's a thriving part of the city.”

Of course, Kelce wasn’t in total support of the plans as he thought back to his days as a Cleveland Browns fan.

“Right now I like, I really hate it,” he added. “Part of me is like, I have scars from growing up in Cleveland and watching Art Modell try and strong-arm the city and then move them to Baltimore. And I just, I, I really had a strong disdain for the fact that this guy strong-armed the city by threatening to move them out of the city and all these people that have devoted all their time, all their efforts, all their money, and like a lifetime of fandom towards this team, and now you're going to strong-arm people against what the city wants. I really have a hard time being okay with that.”

Recently, it was revealed that the Sixers were exploring all options for Plan B if the downtown arena idea officially fell through. That made it known the Sixers were receiving a pitch from Camden, New Jersey, leaving many fans frustrated with the idea that the Sixers could relocate outside of the state.

A hypothetical move to New Jersey gained a bit of steam, but it wasn’t long before the Sixers would learn that they had the support of the Mayor to move forward with their project.

The organization hasn’t reached the finish line just yet, but they are certainly one step closer.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News