Philadelphia Eagles Players Show Love to 76ers Rookie Jared McCain
Before getting drafted 16th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers last summer, Jared McCain was most known for his activity on social media. As he continues what has already been an impressive rookie campaign, two fellow pro athletes in the city showed love to him.
Over the weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles were in a primetime matchup against the LA Rams. Superstar running back Saquon Barkley would end up being the biggest storyline, rushing for 255 yards and scoring two touchdowns.
Following one of his trips to the endzone, Barkley and Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown were seen recreating one of the dances from McCain's TikTok page.
Social media presence aside, McCain has been a major bright spot for the Sixers in what has been a bleak start to the season. The young guard has gotten an extended opportunity at playing time, and making the most of it.
Over the past three weeks, McCain has put together multiple impressive outings for a shorthanded Sixers team. His most notable one came against the Cleveland Cavaliers, when he erupted for 34 points and 10 assists in a loss. McCain would reach the 30-point mark again on Friday in Philly's NBA Cup win over the Brooklyn Nets.
Through his first 16 games, McCain is averaging 16.6 PPG while shooting 40% from beyond the arc. On a team loaded with veteran talent, the rookie has managed to sneak in an essentially cement himself in the rotation moving forward. With his efficient shooting and ability to hold his own defensively, he has the potential to be a strong complementary piece once the Sixers are back to full strength.
As for the Sixers, they find themselves with an extended break to regroup and gather themselves. They'll be back in action on their home flood Wednesday night to host the Houston Rockets.