Eagles Star DeVonta Smith Hopes Sixers Land James Harden

The NBA will put a cap on trades for the rest of the 2021-2022 season on Thursday afternoon. This year, the Philadelphia 76ers haven't found a trade partner to take on their disgruntled star Ben Simmons, but they are hopeful of getting something done with the Brooklyn Nets to land James Harden.

Philadelphia Eagles 2021 first-round pick and star wide receiver DeVonta Smith, like many fans in Philly, is hopeful a deal between the Sixers and the Nets will happen. In the event that the 76ers make the Harden dream happen, Smith is sure he will make it a priority to attend more games in the future.

"I would like to see James Harden in Philly," Smith told NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark while out in Los Angeles for the Super Bowl festivities. "That's something that I would love to see. I would definitely go to more games."

Will Smith Get His Wish?

For the last few days, trade rumors regarding the Sixers and the Nets have grown louder. Before last Friday, the Nets weren't remotely interested in discussing a potential James Harden deal -- especially with the Sixers, who have a three-time All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year runner-up available in Simmons.

According to Shams Charania, that all changed on Friday. While the Nets declared themselves open for business, a deal doesn't seem any closer than it was before the Nets were even open to testing the waters for a Harden deal.

If Philly wants the former MVP before the deadline takes place, they'll have to send a hefty package over to Brooklyn that's just too good to pass up. Right now, their unwillingness to sell the farm for Harden could be what's keeping the Nets from parting ways with the star guard.

While Smith and many others in Philly would love to see Harden suiting up in Sixers colors in South Philly, he might not get his wish this year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.