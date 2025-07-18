Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star's Viral Social Media Post
Earlier this week, Bradley Beal was granted a buyout from the Phoenix Suns and signed a deal with the LA Clippers. The three-time All-Star made a shocking farewell post as he embarked on this new journey that had one member of the Philadelphia 76ers and countless other stars buzzing online.
Back in the summer of 2023, the Suns acquired Beal in a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards. Joining forces with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, Phoenix expected to be in the title hunt for years to come. However, things did not pan out that way. Due to injuries and other reasons, the star-studded roster fell way short of expectations and now has been split up.
Even though his time with the team was far from seamless, Beal still posted an array of photos from his time there as a sort of goodbye. This was done half-heartedly, as the caption was just an emoji of the peace sign.
Beal's antics had multiple NBA players popping up in the comment section to react, one of them being Sixers big man Andre Drummond.
With this chapter of his career officially behind him, Beal can start looking to what's ahead for him in the NBA. Alongside James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, he finds himself as part of a new big three with championship aspirations. Only time will tell if his time in LA will be better than his Suns tenure.
As for Drummond, he is gearing up for what will be his third season with the Sixers. Earlier this summer, he opted in to his player option for next season to return to Philadelphia. Following an injury-ridden 2025 campaign, he'll look to provide more stability in the frontcourt behind Joel Embiid.
