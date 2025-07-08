Sixers Fans React to VJ Edgecombe Injury News
Just as the Philadelphia 76ers’ Summer League team was getting set for their second matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team was hit with an unfortunate injury update. VJ Edgecombe was ruled out.
According to The Athletic’s Tony Jones, a thumb injury is what’s keeping Edgecombe sidelined on Monday.
via @Tjonesonthenba: Sources: Philadelphia 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe is out tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a thumb contusion. The injury is not considered serious. The organization is holding Edgecombe out in an abundance of caution. He will be day-to-day going forward
As expected, Sixers fans were not thrilled to hear about the team’s No. 3 overall pick missing time this early.
via @logicalhoops: Bro dunked too hard on that fast break smh😂
@icomaki2: Hoping for a speedy recovery for VJ Just a minor setback, smart move by the Sixers to be cautious. He'll be back balling soon
@jberardi1996: And there it is!! CURSED FRANCHISE
When it comes to a first-round rookie, every Sixers fan’s worst fear is that the prospect will show promise but fail to reach their full potential early on because of an injury.
The fan base has seen it too many times. It took Joel Embiid a couple of years before he debuted for Philadelphia. The former All-Star Ben Simmons missed an entire season before he suited up with the Sixers for the first time.
Zhaire Smith, Markelle Fultz, and most recently, Jared McCain all fell victim to the Sixers’ “rookie curse.”
Just last year, McCain was putting together an impressive Rookie of the Year-worthy run before he injured his knee. It turned out that surgery was required. McCain’s first season ended just as it was beginning to take off.
@tonyb1957: Expected back by Christmas.
@AJ_ALBRECHT8: Checks out
@bmoney2233: I literally waited all day to watch him play smh
The positive news is that Edgecombe’s injury doesn’t seem to be serious. Being that it’s just Summer League in Salt Lake City, there’s no need for the Sixers to rush Edgecombe back to playing if he’s not 100 percent, especially since he’s expected to compete for a rotational role when the regular season rolls around.
At least the rookie had a chance to showcase his skills at the NBA level over the weekend. In his debut against Ace Bailey and the Jazz, Edgecombe scored 28 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.
