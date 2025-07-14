Sixers Make Shocking Paul George Injury Announcement
Paul George has suffered another setback.
According to an official announcement, the Philadelphia 76ers have confirmed that Paul George recently sustained a left knee injury during a recent workout. As a result, the veteran forward underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure.
The procedure was performed by Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow at the NYU of the Langone Sports Medicine Orthopedic Center.
The Sixers do not have a specific timeline in place for his return, but his rehab program begins immediatley and the team will monitor his progress regularly. Right now, the plan is to evaluate George prior to the start of training camp to decide the next steps.
The knee injury is just one of a number of setbacks George dealt with throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season. Since making his debut with the Sixers during the 2024 preseason run, George started battling knee-related setbacks. He also battled with a groin and pinkie injury last season as well.
George’s debut season with the Sixers was far from promising. He appeared in just 41 games. During his time on the court, George posted averages of 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists. He shot 36 percent from three, while taking seven attempts per game.
It was the second time in five years that George was not named an All-Star.
The last time George played for the Sixers was on March 4. Following a 29-minute showing against the Minnesota Timberwolves, George was shut down for the remainder of the season.
At age 35, George is slated to make $51.6 million next season. He has two more years left on his current deal, with the final season in 2027-2028 being a $56.5 million player option.
Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 Free Agency
Sixers Star Searching for a Hefty Payday
76ers Cut Ties With Lonnie Walker For Now
Kelly Oubre Plans for Return With 76ers
Guerschon Yabusele Makes Shocking Move