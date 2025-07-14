All 76ers

Sixers Make Shocking Paul George Injury Announcement

The Philadelphia 76ers have announced that Paul George suffered another injury.

Justin Grasso

Feb 12, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Paul George has suffered another setback.

According to an official announcement, the Philadelphia 76ers have confirmed that Paul George recently sustained a left knee injury during a recent workout. As a result, the veteran forward underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow at the NYU of the Langone Sports Medicine Orthopedic Center.

Mar 1, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) catches a ball against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Sixers do not have a specific timeline in place for his return, but his rehab program begins immediatley and the team will monitor his progress regularly. Right now, the plan is to evaluate George prior to the start of training camp to decide the next steps.

The knee injury is just one of a number of setbacks George dealt with throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season. Since making his debut with the Sixers during the 2024 preseason run, George started battling knee-related setbacks. He also battled with a groin and pinkie injury last season as well.

George’s debut season with the Sixers was far from promising. He appeared in just 41 games. During his time on the court, George posted averages of 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists. He shot 36 percent from three, while taking seven attempts per game.

It was the second time in five years that George was not named an All-Star.

The last time George played for the Sixers was on March 4. Following a 29-minute showing against the Minnesota Timberwolves, George was shut down for the remainder of the season.

At age 35, George is slated to make $51.6 million next season. He has two more years left on his current deal, with the final season in 2027-2028 being a $56.5 million player option.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

