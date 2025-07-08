Sixers Star Reacts to Milwaukee Bucks' Shocking Roster Change
After taking a brief hiatus towards the end of the regular season, Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George has relaunched his "Podcast P" show. During his latest episode, he gave his thoughts on one of the most shocking moves that has happened since free agency got underway.
In light of all the trade speculation around Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks were a team many were watching closely heading into the offseason. While they did upgrade some parts of the roster, it came at a steep price.
The Bucks managed to land one of the top big men on the market by inking Myles Turner to a four-year deal. Milwaukee then threw the whole basketball world for a loop when they made a following move to make things work financially. In an effort to create more cap space, the front office decided to waive-and-stretch Damian Lillard.
Lillard was Giannis' co-star for the last two seasons, but is set to miss most of the 2026 campaign due to an Achilles injury. The All-Star guard now finds himself on the open market in search of a new home in the NBA.
Following this stunning move, countless people in and around the league gave their thoughts on the situation. Among those to do so was PG, who thinks Milwaukee is now farther away from capturing another championship.
"You got a team that no longer, in my eyes, I think are contending when you lose someone like Dame," George. "We had conversations actually in the gym of like damn do Giannis ask for a trade?"
The Bucks taking a step back is good news for George and the Sixers, as they are one of the teams ahead of them in the race to contend in the Eastern Conference. Without a viable co-star by his side, Giannis and company are going to have a hard time keeping themselves near the top of the standings. Moves like this, among other factors, are why many are dubbing the East wide open heading into the 2026 season.
