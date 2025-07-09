Sixers Send Message to Guerschon Yabusele
Going into the offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers had quite a few important items on their agenda, whether it was figuring out what they were going to do with their third overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, or what to do with their expiring contracts.
To put it simply, they had a lot on their mind, especially when it came to the latter subject, given that both Quentin Grimes and Guerschon Yabusele played relatively big roles last season.
While the verdict is still out on what the future holds for the aforementioned Grimes, there was a decision made fairly early on in to the free agency window regarding the French forward, as Yabusele would depart the City of Brotherly Love for the Big Apple, penning a two-year $11.2 million deal with the New York Knicks.
In his lone season with the Sixers, Yabusele would appear in 70 games, in which he'd average 11 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. But this doesn't tell the whole story of last season for the 29-year-old, as it wasn't just any other season, but rather a concept that he can still compete in the NBA, after being out of the league for the past five years, playing abroad.
Some time following the news of Yabusele's departure, the Sixers sent a message to their former forward, thanking him for his time in South Philadelphia.
For now, the Sixers will continue to get ready ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, having already signed a replacement for Yabusele in Trendon Watford, who signed a two-year deal worth $5.3 million.
