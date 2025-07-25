Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey Makes Special Announcement
As Tyrese Maxey gears up for a new season, the Philadelphia 76ers star made an announcement to reveal a special edition collection of New Balance sneakers that are inspired by superheroes and comic book art.
According to New Balance’s official announcement, the Hesi Low v2/1906R pack was made to celebrate Maxey's impact on the court and in the community.
“This pack means a lot to me because it brings together two things I’ve always loved—basketball and superheroes. I wanted the shoes to feel fast, bold, and creative, just like the way I play,” Maxey said.
“The 1906R is one of my favorite lifestyle sneakers, so being able to design a version that matches my on-court pair was really fun. New Balance gave me the freedom to tell my story, and I hope it inspires people to find the hero in themselves.”
The pack will be available to the public beginning on July 31. Fans can grab them online or at select Foot Locker locations in Philadelphia and Dallas. Exact locations will be revealed later.
Will Maxey Be Ready for the Start of the 2025-2026 NBA Season?
Maxey ended his 2024-2025 season prematurely. As the veteran guard dealt with a finger injury down the stretch, it got to a point where the Sixers felt he would be better off rehabbing his setback, rather than further risking his physical health.
At that point, the Sixers were already far out of the playoff picture. They finished the season with a 24-58 record. As a result, the team entered the NBA Draft Lottery with the fifth-highest odds of landing the top pick. They didn’t win the lottery, but they acquired the third pick, which turned into Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe.
Maxey recently claimed he’s been back on the court in full force. Barring any unexpected setbacks, he seems to believe he’ll be ready to go at the start of training camp, which is a good sign he’ll be back on the floor for the start of the 2025-2026 NBA season.
Looking to Bounce Back
Statistically, Maxey had his best season in some of the key metrics. He averaged a career-high in scoring (26.3 PPG) and assists (6.1). Yet, his efficiency dropped some.
In the three seasons leading up to last year’s run, Maxey averaged 47 percent from the field and shot threes at a 40 percent clip. Last year, he knocked down 44 percent of his field goals and shot 34 percent from deep on his highest volume since entering the NBA.
The 2025-2026 season will be an opportunity for Maxey and the Sixers to bounce back. The one-time All-Star is looking forward to getting a chance to silence the critics after the 76ers struggled to live up to the preseason hype last year.
