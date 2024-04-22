Sixers' Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Joel Embiid’s Injury Scare vs. Knicks
Joel Embiid had another injury scare on Saturday in the Philadelphia 76ers’ Game 1 matchup against the New York Knicks.
After putting an impressive dunk on display, the post-throw-down resulted in an awkward landing for Embiid, leaving him grabbing at his knee and falling to the ground.
“It’s tough seeing your brother go down,” Sixers All-Star Tyrese Maxey told reporters on Saturday. “You just kinda feel for him, pray for him, and hope he’s OK.”
Considering Embiid has been dealing with a meniscus injury since January, the Sixers’ center is proceeding with caution at every moment. After getting surgery and going on an eight-week recovery period, Embiid returned to action two weeks ago.
Since he made it back to the Sixers’ lineup, the big man has entered every game listed as questionable. That was the case ahead of Game 1 against the Knicks. Embiid was cleared, and looked sharp as ever throughout the first half, but as halftime approached, he went back to the locker room early to get evaluated.
“I didn’t see the fall so I don’t really know,” Maxey admitted.
The Sixers were understandably relieved to see Embiid return to the game on Saturday to begin the second half. It was a struggle for Embiid to match his production in the second half, but his presence clearly made a difference.
“I was glad to see him when we got back to the locker room and he said he was gonna go back out there and give it a try,” Maxey said. “Hats off to him for his determination and his will to win.”
The Sixers came up short in the win column in Game 1. Despite coming back in the second half after losing early control of the game, the Knicks managed to put together an impressive fourth-quarter showing that was too tough to beat.
The Knicks defeated the Sixers 111-104. There are still questions about Embiid’s health moving forward, but the Sixers seem optimistic heading into Game 2.
“He’s always a fighter,” Maxey said of Embiid. “He’s always gonna go out there and try and give his all for his team. If he’s able to go. He thinks he can go, then he’ll for sure be out there.”