Philly Celebrity Takes Partial Credit for Sixers Signing Paul George
After a year of executing moves to create optimal financial flexibility, the Philadelphia 76ers were able to make a major splash in free agency. Following his decision to hit the market a year early, Paul George ink a max contract with the Sixers.
Aside from basketball, George is one of the numerous players across the league to have their own podcast. During his newest episode, he touched on everything that went into his decision to sign with Philly. Among the things brought up was all the work the Sixers put in to have an impressive pitch.
In person, the Sixers' ownership and front office brought Hall of Fame forward Julius "Dr. J" Erving with them. However, that wasn't the only celebrity influence. George stated on the podcast that a montage video was put together of celebrities and athletes from in and around the area.
Among those who possibly appeared in that video was rapper and actor "Lil Dicky." He took to social media taking partial credit for helping the Sixers land the nine-time All-Star.
George, 34, is still an All-Star-level player in the NBA. He is coming off a season with the LA Clippers where he averaged 22.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 3.5 APG. George also had the best three-point shooting season of his career, knocking down 41.3% on high volume (7.9 attempts per game).
The Sixers were patient and saved their cap space for free agency, and it paid off in a big way for them. With the addition of George, they've formed the NBA's newest big three. Led by the grouping of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and PG, Philly is in a strong position to contend for the foreseeable future.