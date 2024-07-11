All 76ers

Philly Celebrity Takes Partial Credit for Sixers Signing Paul George

Sixers had numerous big names help recruit Paul George to Philly.

Kevin McCormick

Apr 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) reacts after scoring during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks during game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) reacts after scoring during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks during game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

After a year of executing moves to create optimal financial flexibility, the Philadelphia 76ers were able to make a major splash in free agency. Following his decision to hit the market a year early, Paul George ink a max contract with the Sixers.

Aside from basketball, George is one of the numerous players across the league to have their own podcast. During his newest episode, he touched on everything that went into his decision to sign with Philly. Among the things brought up was all the work the Sixers put in to have an impressive pitch.

In person, the Sixers' ownership and front office brought Hall of Fame forward Julius "Dr. J" Erving with them. However, that wasn't the only celebrity influence. George stated on the podcast that a montage video was put together of celebrities and athletes from in and around the area.

Among those who possibly appeared in that video was rapper and actor "Lil Dicky." He took to social media taking partial credit for helping the Sixers land the nine-time All-Star.

George, 34, is still an All-Star-level player in the NBA. He is coming off a season with the LA Clippers where he averaged 22.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 3.5 APG. George also had the best three-point shooting season of his career, knocking down 41.3% on high volume (7.9 attempts per game).

The Sixers were patient and saved their cap space for free agency, and it paid off in a big way for them. With the addition of George, they've formed the NBA's newest big three. Led by the grouping of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and PG, Philly is in a strong position to contend for the foreseeable future.

Published
Kevin McCormick

KEVIN MCCORMICK

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers FanNation's All76ers. Since graduating from Holy Family University with a degree in Sports Management, he's gone on to pursue a career in journalism covering the NBA. Some of his previous bylines include 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, and Sportskeeda. 

Home/News