Sixers Rumors: Philly "Not in the Mode" to Trade Simmons Right Now

As the offseason rages on, so does the news on the Ben Simmons front. Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has held active discussions for the 25-year-old all offseason, but no suitable trade came about.

With just under a month to go before the start of training camp, things appeared to have stalled on the trade front. Over the last week, multiple reports surfaced stating the Simmons trade talks have stalled for the time being.

On his latest episode of The Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN's Brian Windhorst supplied his latest intel regarding the former number pick.

“The teams that have talked to Philly, they are not in the right now in the mode for trading Ben Simmons, it doesn't mean he's not available, but right now, it does not appear there are any active discussions for Ben Simmons. I think Ben is preparing to start the season with Philadelphia,” Windhorst said.

After an entire offseason of rumors and trade talks, there is a growing reality that Simmons starts the season on the Sixers. This saga has been extremely unorthodox compared to other All-Star trades we've seen in recent history.

Things might be slowing down for now but are sure to ramp back up in full force when training camp gets closer. Remaining patient continues to be the right move for Morey and the Sixers.

Momentarily halting trade talks for a short period allows the Sixers time to regroup and assess the situation. In the dog days of the offseason, it is unlikely a deal gains momentum now anyway.

Like many have pointed out, Damian Lillard remains the primary target for Morey. That being said, it looks like the All-Star guard is content with starting the season in Portland. Seeing that the Lillard sweepstakes might not be happening when rumors suggested likely played a role in Morey putting a pause on discussions for Simmons.

The Sixers have one chance to get this right. What they get in return for Simmons will greatly impact their chances of competing for a championship in Joel Embiid's prime.

Simmons starting the season in a Sixers uniform certainly is not what most expected, but could be a reality. Between Lillard staying put in Portland and a lack of win-now assets in the trade market, the end of the Simmons saga still appears to be nowhere in sight.

