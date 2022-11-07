Phoenix Suns Injury Report vs. Philadelphia 76ers on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers will begin their week with a tough matchup. On Monday night, the Sixers will welcome the Phoenix Suns to the City of Brotherly Love.

Going into the matchup, both teams have their fair share of injury concerns. For the Sixers, they are guaranteed to be down an All-Star when the matchup begins.

Last week, 76ers guard James Harden suffered a tendon strain, which will keep him sidelined for multiple weeks. As for the other All-Star, Joel Embiid, the Sixers listed the big man as questionable against the Suns as he continues to battle with the flu.

Along with Embiid on the injury report is the veteran wing Danuel House Jr., who is also dealing with a non-COVID illness.

The Sixers have some concerning names on their injury report on Monday, but the Suns are in a similar boat.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Jae Crowder

Right now, the situation between Jae Crowder and the Suns remains unresolved. It’s unclear what exactly led Crowder and the Suns to this situation, but the veteran forward isn’t open to playing for his team, and he might not get the opportunity to take the court until he’s donning another uniform.

Cameron Johnson

The fourth-year veteran is Phoenix’s latest loss. Last Friday, Johnson checked into the Suns’ matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Five minutes into the matchup, Johnson was off the floor with a knee injury. It turns out the veteran suffered a torn meniscus. On Sunday, the Suns announced that Johnson will undergo surgery. The veteran, who averages 13 points while hitting on 43 percent of his threes, will not face the 76ers on Monday night.

Cameron Payne

Dealing with a foot injury lately, Cameron Payne has missed Phoenix’s last two games. This year, Payne has averaged 16 minutes off the bench in seven matchups. During that time, he has put up 8.9 points per game while producing 2.9 assists and coming down with two rebounds per game. The door is left open for Payne’s return on Monday night, but the Suns have him listed as questionable for the matchup.

Ish Wainwright

The veteran’s season debut remains on hold as he continues to sit out due to personal reasons.

Duane Washington Jr.

Washington appeared in four of the Suns’ nine matchups this year. He’ll miss an opportunity to play in his fifth game of the year on Monday as he’s also out due to personal reasons.

