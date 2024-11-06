Phoenix Suns Star Shares Honest Thoughts on 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey
The Philadelphia 76ers didn’t get the result they wanted in their Monday night matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Despite coming up short against the Western Conference contenders, the Sixers once again saw a phenomenal performance from their young veteran guard, Tyrese Maxey.
After Monday’s contest, Suns superstar Bradley Beal discussed taking on the task of guarding Maxey. He didn’t hold back his true thoughts while getting into it.
“He’s a tough guard, man,” Beal said with a smile.
The three-time All-Star then revealed he worked with Maxey over the summer. Everything he saw out of the former first-round pick on Monday night was nothing new. Yet, there was still a shock factor to Beal.
“It’s so crazy to see all the moves, the stepbacks he was hitting tonight. He was doing all that this summer.” Beal added.
Maxey checked in for 41 minutes against the Suns on Monday night. Putting up 22 shots from the field, the young guard knocked down over 50 percent of his attempts. From three, Maxey made six of his 14 shots.
Philly’s point guard produced a team-high 32 points in Phoenix.
“I’m very excited about taking on the task of guarding guys. I think that’s just another level I can tap into,” Beal finished. “Obviously, he still had a good night, but my job is to make everybody’s life tougher. Make them take a lot of tough and contested shots—and he made a lot of tough shots because that’s what he’s capable of, he’s an All-Star—but he’s a special talent.”
Since he faced Beal as a member of the Washington Wizards, Maxey has shown plenty of promise for the 76ers. By his sophomore effort, he was a full-time starter. Last season, Maxey took over as the Sixers’ top option at point guard from start to finish, and it resulted in a season full of accolades.
While Maxey has had some early growing pains this year, playing without an All-Star supporting cast through five games, he’s producing at an All-Star level once again. In six games, Maxey has averaged 30 points, four rebounds, and two steals per game.
The next step he has to take is finding consistency in the efficiency department once again, while turning up the assist production. The presence of Paul George should help with that moving forward.