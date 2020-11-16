Phoenix Suns Trade for Sixers Target Chris Paul

The Oklahoma City Thunder have finally traded veteran point guard Chris Paul. Ever since last season, there was a belief the Philadelphia 76ers could strike a deal for the veteran as the Sixers could use the experienced point guard.

But ultimately, Paul will play elsewhere next season. The Phoenix Suns will win the Chris Paul sweepstakes. Over the last few weeks, the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and the Brooklyn Nets have been the rumored favorites to snag Paul from the Thunder.

Then, the Suns came out of nowhere last week with a strong desire to get him. As the Thunder intended to allow Paul to have a say in the matter, it was unclear if he had any interest in joining the Suns, who struggled to make the playoffs lately.

After a few days of having contact with the Suns' organization, though, it seems Phoenix sold him on the idea of coming to help out another young team that needs a veteran to come in and help get them into playoff contention.

Therefore, the Suns received Paul and Abdel Nader in exchange for Kelly Oubre, Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque, and a 2022 first-round pick, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Sixers missing out on trading for Paul isn't all that shocking. While they've reportedly reached out to the Thunder in the past about the veteran's availability, talks didn't go very far.

Philly still needs a veteran point guard who can create his own shot and pose a threat from beyond-the-arc to help with the team's spacing. While the options are limited -- especially with Paul out of the equation -- at least the Sixers won't have to lose young players and draft assets take on the expensive contract attached to the 35-year-old point guard for next season.

