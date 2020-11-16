SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

Phoenix Suns Trade for Sixers Target Chris Paul

Justin Grasso

The Oklahoma City Thunder have finally traded veteran point guard Chris Paul. Ever since last season, there was a belief the Philadelphia 76ers could strike a deal for the veteran as the Sixers could use the experienced point guard.

But ultimately, Paul will play elsewhere next season. The Phoenix Suns will win the Chris Paul sweepstakes. Over the last few weeks, the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and the Brooklyn Nets have been the rumored favorites to snag Paul from the Thunder.

Then, the Suns came out of nowhere last week with a strong desire to get him. As the Thunder intended to allow Paul to have a say in the matter, it was unclear if he had any interest in joining the Suns, who struggled to make the playoffs lately. 

After a few days of having contact with the Suns' organization, though, it seems Phoenix sold him on the idea of coming to help out another young team that needs a veteran to come in and help get them into playoff contention.

Therefore, the Suns received Paul and Abdel Nader in exchange for Kelly Oubre, Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque, and a 2022 first-round pick, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. 

The Sixers missing out on trading for Paul isn't all that shocking. While they've reportedly reached out to the Thunder in the past about the veteran's availability, talks didn't go very far. 

Philly still needs a veteran point guard who can create his own shot and pose a threat from beyond-the-arc to help with the team's spacing. While the options are limited -- especially with Paul out of the equation -- at least the Sixers won't have to lose young players and draft assets take on the expensive contract attached to the 35-year-old point guard for next season. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers are a Preferred Destination for James Harden

As Houston Rockets guard James Harden wants to be traded, the Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly a preferred destination for him.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Harden Wants Out, Rockets Won't Let Go

Houston Rockets guard James Harden reportedly asked for a trade. The chances of the Rockets honoring that request seems slim right now.

Justin Grasso

Is Pelicans' Jrue Holiday out of Sixers' Price Range?

The New Orleans Pelicans are looking to move Jrue Holiday. The Sixers could and should have interest, but can they afford the veteran guard?

Justin Grasso

76ers Target James Harden Has Sights Set on Nets

Lately, Houston Rockets guard James Harden has been linked to the Philadelphia 76ers. New rumors, however, indicate the veteran is searching for a trade to the Brooklyn Nets.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: NBA Trade Market Opens on Monday

On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers' front office can begin working on trades as the NBA trade market opens up.

Justin Grasso

Former 76ers Favorite Corey Brewer Lands Job With Pelicans

Philadelphia 76ers fan favorite Corey Brewer is back in the NBA for the 2020-2021 season. Except for this time around, he's not playing. Instead, Brewer is coaching with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Justin Grasso

Are the Spurs Interested in 76ers Guard Josh Richardson?

The Philadelphia 76ers have reported interest in San Antonio Spurs guard, Patty Mills. Would Josh Richardson help get a deal done?

Justin Grasso

Nerlens Noel Gets 76ers Fans Talking About Him

Oklahoma City Thunder center Nerlens Noel recently made a cryptic Facebook post, which has Philadelphia 76ers fans talking about a possible reunion.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Mike Scott Addresses Trade Talks on Twitter

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Mike Scott recently replied to fans on Twitter who questioned whether he should be traded or not.

Justin Grasso

Cole Anthony Would Be Stoked to Play For Doc Rivers

Former UNC point guard Cole Anthony recently expressed how much he would enjoy playing for Philadelphia 76ers head coach, Doc Rivers, next season.

Justin Grasso