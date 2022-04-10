Skip to main content
Cade Cunningham's Playing Status vs. Sixers

This weekend, the Philadelphia 76ers fired up a two-game slate with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. After dominating Indiana for the second time this week, the Sixers will return to the court in South Philly for the second half of a back-to-back.

The Sixers will conclude their regular season with a matchup against a young and scrappy team with the Detroit Pistons in town. However, neither team will look like the best version of themselves as both organizations will miss some of their star power on Sunday.

For the Sixers, they have a handful of players out. When they released their injury report on Sunday morning, the veteran backup forward Georges Niang was listed as out for the second-straight game as he’s been dealing with left knee Patella Tendinopathy. While Sixers head coach Doc Rivers isn’t worried about Niang’s latest setback, he mentioned the Sixers want to be cautious with his recent setback. 

In addition to Niang, the Sixers added one more player to the report a few hours before tip-off and downgraded two players. The veteran big man Paul Millsap has been listed as out due to a non-COVID illness. Meanwhile, James Harden (hamstring recovery) and Joel Embiid (knee soreness) have been downgraded from questionable to out.

A Look at Detroit’s Injury Report

As for the Pistons, they’ll miss several players on Sunday night as well. Marvin Bagley, Hamidou Diallo, Jerami Grant, and Cory Joseph have all been listed as out.

Meanwhile, the rookie first pick, Cade Cunningham, was listed as questionable due to right hip soreness. While there was a chance the young standout could get finish his first season against the 76ers in South Philly, Detroit’s head coach Dwane Casey announced that the Pistons don’t intend to play Cunningham on Sunday night, according to Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

