Pistons Put Out a Statement Following Matchup in Philly Against Sixers

Less than a week ago, the Detroit Pistons hosted the Utah Jazz for a Saturday night matchup. By that time, the NBA was beginning to come up with plans to discuss some further measures they may take as cases of COVID-19 were spreading across the United States of America.

When the Pistons and the Jazz faced off against each other on March 7th, the NBA didn't have any cases of the virus among its players, coaches, or staffers. So at that point, there wasn't any urgency to make any drastic changes.

On Monday, NBA owners and governors scheduled a conference call for Wednesday. That just so happened to be the date the Pistons were set to travel to Philadelphia to face the Sixers for the third time this season. Talks about playing in an empty arena were heating up, but nothing was put in place on Wednesday before tip-off.

The Pistons and the Sixers played their game without any issues. Across the map, though, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Utah Jazz were forced to cancel their matchup. As it turned out, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, and the results came about just before the tip-off.

Gobert's sudden illness forced the NBA to postpone the season until further notice just moments after the Sixers and the Pistons wrapped up their game. In addition to quarantining the Jazz and the Thunder over in Oklahoma City, the NBA also suggested that opponents of the Jazz from the last eleven days should make sure they self-quarantine -- that included the Sixers' Wednesday night opponents, the Pistons.

On Thursday afternoon, Detroit followed up with a statement regarding the news, stating the following:

"The Detroit Pistons are working closely with team doctors and public officials regarding COVID-19 and the news overnight that a Utah Jazz player had preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19 and the NBA has suspended gameplay until further notice. The Jazz played the Pistons on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit."

"While there is no indication that the novel coronavirus was passed to any Pistons player or staff member, out of an abundance of caution medical staff has asked players, coaches, basketball staff, and traveling party to self-isolate until further notice under the direction of team medical staff."

As of now, the Pistons did not confirm any of their players were/will be tested for the virus. And the same goes for the Sixers. Despite playing against Detroit just four days after they faced the Jazz, the 76ers have not made or confirmed any plans moving forward.

Also, the NBA hasn't urged them to follow suit with some of the others to self-quarantine. According to NBC Sports Philly's John Clark, the Sixers are consulting with the NBA and their infectious disease specialist to see what they should do next. At the moment, though, they are playing the waiting game just like everybody else.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_