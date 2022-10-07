PJ Tucker Highlights Tyrese Maxey’s Impact on Sixers

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey didn’t have much popularity around the NBA going into his sophomore year. After having an undefined role in his rookie season two years back, it was unclear what the future held for the former first-round pick.

By year two, Maxey quickly emerged as a rising star. As he was moved into Philadelphia’s starting lineup in the absence of the disgruntled Ben Simmons, Maxey looked like one of the NBA’s most improved players throughout his sophomore campaign.

At the end of Maxey’s second season, NBA veteran PJ Tucker got a good look at the youngster from a competitor’s perspective. As Tucker played for Philadelphia’s second-round playoff opponent, the Miami Heat, Tucker was well-aware of what the young guard brings to the table before he inked a three-year deal with the 76ers in the opening minutes of free agency.

Tucker and Maxey participated in workouts together during the summer. Last week, the Sixers fired up their week-long training camp on the road in Charleston, South Carolina. Then, the preseason began on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets, along with a follow-up game versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Now that he’s had a handful of practice sessions and two games to see Maxey in action as his teammate, Tucker revealed two factors that could help the Sixers and himself this upcoming season.

“His energy, man,” said Tucker. “Being an older guy now, I love seeing the young guys come in, and he doesn’t even stretch, and he’s running up and down the court flying around.”

In Tucker’s eyes, Maxey is “definitely the fastest guy” he’s seen on the court, which is a solid endorsement considering the former Heat forward has been in the league since 2006. And for the 37-year-old, Maxey’s energy is contagious.

“I love it, man,” Tucker continued. “He’s just full of energy. He’s always just happy, smiling, and ready to play. He loves playing. Just to get that energy from young guys, it makes me feel young.”

Energy and speed are a strength of Maxey’s, but Tucker also highlighted the young guard’s overall versatility. On a team where a young guy would typically live in the shadows of two All-Stars and two seasoned veterans, Maxey isn’t one to sit in the shade of the star-studded starting five.

“[Tyrese] changes the whole dynamic of our team because with James, Joel, and Tobias, [Tyrese] is so different,” explained Tucker. “He can do a little bit of everything. Facilitating, attacking, and shooting the ball super well. He just does it all. So, to have somebody in the tuck like that is incredible.”

Maxey made it clear he's willing to do whatever it takes to help his team win games. Therefore, personal accolades are the last thing on his mind. However, Maxey's impact on his team is certainly clear as the Sixers head into another season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.