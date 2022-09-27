PJ Tucker Not Worried About Knee Injury Ahead of Sixers Camp

Injuries are a common occurrence in the NBA. Considering each team goes through an 82-game season, and potentially more depending on playoff scenarios, players are bound to run into some physical issues throughout the year.

Last year, NBA veteran PJ Tucker appeared in 71 games with the Miami Heat. After a successful regular season, the Heat garnered the top seed in the Eastern Conference and went on an Eastern Conference Finals run.

Tucker entered the postseason after appearing in 18 postseason matchups. While it was unclear he was dealing with any physical setbacks before declining his player option and hitting the free agency market, the veteran underwent surgery after inking a three-year deal with the Sixers.

A few hours before Tucker was introduced as a member of the Sixers for the first time, the team revealed he underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. According to team officials, Tucker was cleared for on-court work and isn't expected to miss time when the Sixers tip off training camp this week.

Shortly after the Sixers announced Tucker's post-procedure status, the team's President of Basketball Operations and head coach revealed their positive thoughts on the situation.

"It was a late summer, ten-minute procedure," said Daryl Morey. "He's already back on the floor, and we're excited."

"We're not that concerned about it," Rivers added. "He's a guy that we're looking forward to having in the fold, and we're going to keep him healthy all year. That's the goal."

Tucker doesn't anticipate having any limitations throughout the year due to this specific procedure, as he mentioned that "players play." In addition, the former Heat standout feels like he's in great shape heading into training camp.

"I'm doing great," said Tucker. "We did it, and time-wise it made sense. Go ahead and get it knocked out. It's been six weeks since I've been cleared and back on the court and doing everything, so I'm excited."

Tucker and the Sixers will begin training camp in Charleston, South Carolina, this week. The team will prepare for its first preseason matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, which is set to take place next week on the road.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.