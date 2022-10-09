PJ Tucker Spreads Important Message to Sixers Teammates

The Philadelphia 76ers garnered some criticism over the offseason after they signed the veteran forward PJ Tucker to a three-year deal worth a little over $30 million.

Being that Tucker is 37 years old, many believed that the Sixers were dishing out a lot of dollars for a role player that’s approaching the back end of his playing career.

But if you listened to Joel Embiid’s postgame press conference following Philadelphia’s second-round loss to the Miami Heat last year, you would understand.

The Sixers needed an enforcer. A tough-minded player with championship experience that could come in and impact the game without demanding the ball and scoring points. In Tucker, the Sixers got a player that doesn’t give up on any play on offense and can gain them second-chance opportunities off of missed shots.

Defensively, Tucker brings an intensity that could help the 76ers achieve their dreams of becoming one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. Philadelphia’s top free agent acquisition of the offseason isn’t going to put up All-Star numbers — but he’s going to make his mark on every game and make whatever sacrifice he needs to win games. And Tucker is preaching that message to his teammates.

“Winning — we want to win,” Tucker said after practice on Friday. “It don’t matter, nobody cares looking at stat sheets, points, rebounds, or whatever. At the end of the day, if you don’t win, it don’t matter. People care about winning, and that’s all that matters. Do whatever you gotta do to help guys play well, get open shots, get 50/50 balls, second-chance points. That’s stuff that wins games.”

Tucker’s message is getting through to his Sixers teammates. The young rising star Tyrese Maxey didn’t need to be convinced that winning is more important than anything, but as everybody attempts to fill up the former first-round pick’s head with All-Star goals, Maxey continues to listen to messages spread by a teammate like Tucker.

“Me being an All-Star would not help us win a championship,” said Maxey on Wednesday night. “Honestly, I just want to go out there and try to help us win. Personal accolades — I have no interest in them. It’s all about the team. It’s a we season and not a me season.”

Shortly after Maxey shot down any All-Star talk, his backup, De’Anthony Melton, shared a similar sentiment.

“I think we all know what goal we have in mind,” said Melton on Wednesday. “We want some jewelry at the end of this year, holding up a trophy. That type of work starts with all of us and not just one person. Everybody’s putting in the work, the dedication, and the sacrifice to get there. We’re understanding that, and I think we’re getting there. We got ways to go, but we’re constantly getting better.”

While the Sixers brought Tucker into the organization for his on-court work ethic, his vocal leadership and championship experience was also a key factor. So far, it seems Philadelphia made the right choice by landing Tucker, as his message is getting through to his teammates.

