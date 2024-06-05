Popular Sixers 2024 NBA Draft Target Reportedly Receives Promise
Since the mock draft season started, the Philadelphia 76ers have been frequently linked to Providence guard Devin Carter.
At this stage of the pre-draft process, it appears that the incoming rookie could have a promise from one of his interested suitors.
According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, Carter “received a promise somewhere in the lottery.” As a result, O’Connor predicts that team could be the Chicago Bulls, who will go on the clock with the 11th pick.
“Carter would be a great fit next to Coby White as a lockdown defender who can thrive with or without the ball on offense," O'Connor wrote. "Plus, DeMar DeRozan could leave in free agency, where he would fit with the Clippers if Paul George were to sign elsewhere, so there’d be an immediate minutes void that Carter could fill.”
Over the past month, Carter has been a popular candidate mocked just outside of the lottery. In a lot of scenarios, he would land at pick No. 16, where the Sixers are currently slated to select.
The 22-year-old brings valuable two-way versatility to the table, and he’s got three NCAA seasons under his belt.
After spending his freshman season at South Carolina, Carter played his sophomore and junior efforts at Providence. He was a full-time starter over the last two seasons.
During the 2023-2024 season, Carter produced a career-high 20 points per game. He was active in the rebounding department, averaging nine per game, and also dished out four assists per outing. The guard shot 47 percent from the field and knocked down threes at a 38 percent clip.
Carter could be viewed as a favorite to land on the Sixers at 16, but it seems he played himself into a better draft position at this stage of the process. And even in the event Carter is available at 16, there’s no guarantee the Sixers would be there to make the pick.
With the Sixers looking to revamp their roster while remaining as playoff contenders, a win-now move would be selling off the 16th pick for an experienced veteran. The Sixers haven’t always made the move the public expected on draft night, but most are under the belief that Daryl Morey will look to trade out this summer.