Potential 76ers Free Agent Target Makes Shocking Move
As the Philadelphia 76ers search for another veteran addition to their 2024-2025 roster, the name Gordon Hayward has been kicked around.
While it’s unclear if there was a true level of interest in Gordon or not from the Sixers, at this point, it doesn’t matter. Gordon has made a decision on his future, and decided to call it a career.
After 14 seasons in the NBA, Gordon Hayward is retiring. The 2010 former ninth-overall pick wraps up his playing stint after a quick run with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Last season, Hayward started the year off preparing for a fourth season with the Charlotte Hornets. Considering the state of the Hornets, it made sense for the veteran forward to land on a playoff contender. After appearing in 25 games with the Hornets, Hayward landed in a trade.
At last season’s deadline, Hayward was sent packing to the OKC Thunder. After years of rebuilding, the Thunder were ready to compete for a Western Conference title. A seasoned veteran like Hayward is exactly what they needed around in the locker room.
Hayward appeared in 26 games for the Thunder, averaging 17 minutes on the floor. He produced five points per game, shooting 52 percent from three. In seven playoff games, Hayward struggled to have an impact as he saw minimum playing time.
At this stage, Hayward was likely to land on a playoff-caliber squad, getting paid the veteran’s minimum. Considering the Sixers are expected to be in the hunt for a forward, Hayward made sense from a fit standpoint. They can cross him off the list.
Hayward leaves the NBA after stints with the Utah Jazz, Boston Celtics, Hornets, and the Thunder. He averaged 15 points in his career and knocked down 37 percent of his threes. He was a one-time All-Star after a career year in Utah during the 2016-2017 season.
