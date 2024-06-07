Potential Sixers Draft Pick Draws Comparisons to Former Guard
In the 2024 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves with the No. 16 picks. With a few weeks to go, one prospect mocked them was compared to a former Philly guard.
Earlier this week, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer put together an updated version of his mock draft. In this scenario, the Sixers select Carlton Carrington with their first-round pick. He is a 6-foot-4 guard who spent the last year playing at Pittsburg.
Along with a breakdown of each prospect, O'Connor also provided a player comparison. For Carrington, he compared him to a bigger version of former Sixers guard Lou Williams.
"Carrington’s pull-up shooting ability and pick-and-roll playmaking skill could make him an immediate contributor for the Sixers," O'Connor wrote.
In 33 games at Pittsburg, Carrington averaged 13.8 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 4.1 APG. With his slim frame, it is not surprising to see him compared to a guard like Williams. The two also have a lot in common with their play style as well. Carrington is capable of kickstarting the offense on his own with the ability to score on all three levels. He is at his best when working out of the pick-and-roll, where he is capable of getting himself a clean look or setting up someone else.
Williams began his 17-year career with the Sixers after being drafted in the second round of the 2005 draft. By his third season, he carved out a role for himself as a microwave scorer off the bench. In 455 games with the Sixers, Williams averaged 11.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, and 3.0 APG.
After leaving the Sixers, Williams went on to win the Sixth Man of the Year award on three separate occasions. To this day, he is viewed as one of the top reserve guards in NBA history.