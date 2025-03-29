Potential Sixers Draft Target Compared to Former NBA 6MOY
With injuries derailing their chances of competing a championship, securing a high draft pick has been the best course of action moving forward for the Philadelphia 76ers. If they want to keep their first-round selection in the 2025 draft, it will need to fall within the top six selections.
Currently with the fifth-worst record in the NBA, the Sixers find themselves in a good position to retain their pick. Even though it isn't certain, the front office should still be doing its homework regarding the top prospects.
Among the prospects the Sixers could walk away with on draft night is Maryland big man Derik Queen. In his last mock, NBA insider Kevin O'Connor has him falling to Philly with the fifth overall pick. KOC also did player comparisons for each prospect. In Queen's case, among those mentioned was reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid.
The Sixers selecting him would operate as both a hedge against the health of Joel Embiid, but also as a supporting piece alongside him since the Sixers need frontcourt depth and they could share the floor together. If Queen translates his velvet touch to the perimeter, he has offensive star upside, though his interior scoring, playmaking chops, and magnetic rebounding alone give him tantalizing potential.
In what will likely be his lone season in college, Queen has averaged 16.2 PPG and 9.1 RPG. He is an anthletic and versatile big man with the potential to develop into an effective two-way talent.
With his three-point shot needing more development, Queen likely isn't someone who can play alongside Joel Embiid for big stretches. That said, he would be a sound pick to develop has a frontcourt option for the future.
Reid is a solid comp for Queen, as he moves well offensively in his 6-foot-10 frame. He also has a growing inside-out game, being a threat around the rim and in the mid-range. While it remains unclear if the Sixers will be picking here, Queen is certainly a player who should be on their radar.