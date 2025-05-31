Potential Sixers Draft Target Compared to Miami Heat All-Star
In the 2025 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers are going to have a wide range of high-level prospects to choose from at No. 3. As "draft season" rolls along, one player who should be on the team's radar drew comparisons to a current All-Star.
When it comes to the top five prospects in the upcoming class, Tre Johnson is widely agreed to be in that group. The 6-foot-6 forward is coming off an impressive run at Texas, where he averaged 19.9 PPG and 3.1 RPG as a freshman. Johnson is also one of the best three-point shooting prospects in the 2025 draft after converting nearly 40% of his attempts in college on high volume.
In his latest mock draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has Johnson being selected No. 5 overall by the Utah Jazz. As for his NBA player comp, the sharpshooting wing was linked to Miami Heat All-Star Tyler Herro.
Seeing that Herro is coming off a career year, this is high praise for Johnson as he gets ready to enter the pro ranks. The former lottery pick averaged 23.9 PPG and 5.5 APG en route to receiving his first All-Star nod.
Though he's viewed on the back end of the top five, the Sixers should still be giving Johnson a hard look at No. 3. From a fit perspective, he is someone capable of having an impact from the moment he steps foot in the NBA. Also, as an already efficient outside shooter, he is a strong complement to the trio of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George.
With the Sixers looking to contend right now, immediate fit is something they should consider when deciding who to take with their lottery pick. Because of this, Johnson is a prospect who should be high on their board.