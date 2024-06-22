Potential Sixers Free Agent Target Comes Off the Market
Heading into free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers are poised to be a major threat. However, one potential target is already off the board before they even had a chance to negotiate with them.
The 2024 free agent class isn't loaded with big names, but there are a handful of players who could be needle-movers for a contender. Among those was Malik Monk. Since joining the Sacramento Kings, he's cemented himself as one of the top reserve guards in the league.
Late Thursday night, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the latest regarding Monk's free agency. He has opted to return to the Kings on a four-year deal worth $78 million. Under new league rules, teams are able to negotiate with their free agents right after the NBA Finals.
Monk, 26, is coming off his best season as a pro. In 72 games for the Kings, he averaged a career-high 15.4 PPG and 5.1 APG. Monk was a finalist for Sixth Man of the Year for a second straight season, but ended up finishing in second place behind Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid.
Monk is a player who certainly could have been on the Sixers' radar as they look to bolster their depth. He is a proven microwave scorer off the bench, and is guard capable of running the offense when Tyrese Maxey is off the floor. As a near league average shooter from beyond the arc on good volume, he could have also been a complement to Joel Embiid.
With Monk officially off the board now, the Sixers will have to pursue other avenues when it comes to upgrades at the guard position.