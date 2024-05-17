Potential Sixers Free Agent Target Not Looking to Change Teams
This offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers have set themselves up to completely reshape their roster. They'll have just over $61 million to spend, making them a major player in free agency and the trade market.
Among the All-Star-level talents entering free agency this summer is DeMar DeRozan. The former All-Star is coming off a season with the Bulls where he averaged 24.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 5.3 APG. Even though he is getting ready to turn 35, the veteran forward is still more than capable of being a productive piece on a good team.
DeMar DeRozan hoping to stay with Chicago Bulls in free agency
During his end-of-year press conference, Daryl Morey mentioned how the Sixers will be looking to add a productive wing player this offseason. Between his scoring ability and improved playmaking over the years, DeRozan could be a player Philly gets in the market for. However, the Bulls forward has made his intentions clear.
While speaking with Lou Williams on FanDuel TV's Run It Back, DeRozan spoke on his impending free agency. It was there that he opened up on how his goal is to remain with Chicago moving forward.
"The city is great, I love the city," DeRozan said. "The organization has been great, that's definitely a place I would love to return to and take care of unfinished business."
DeRozan joined the Bulls back in 2021 as part of sign-and-trade with the San Antonio Spurs. During his three seasons in Chicago, the six-time All-Star averaged 25.5 PPG, 4.7 RPG, and 5.1 APG. While he has had personal success, the Bulls have underperformed in DeRozan's tenure. They've missed the playoffs each of the last two seasons, and got bounced in the first round in 2022.
Based on these comments, the Sixers should start looking at other avenues for upgrades at the forward position.